Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an underperform rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.53.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ICPT traded up $4.10 on Thursday, hitting $62.85. 611,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,155. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.36. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.97) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $82,730.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $712,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,568 shares of company stock valued at $160,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,588,000 after purchasing an additional 183,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,422,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,823,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.