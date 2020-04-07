Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.53.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 611,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,155. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.97) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $67,990.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $82,730.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,365.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,568 shares of company stock worth $160,623. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.