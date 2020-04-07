Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 584,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $843.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.99.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,095,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,204,707 shares in the company, valued at $31,515,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $513,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,453 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

