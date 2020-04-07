Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) Trading Up 3.2%

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.90, approximately 561 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

