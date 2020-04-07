Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $13.11 on Thursday, hitting $196.48. 64,585,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,934,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after purchasing an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

