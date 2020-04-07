Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $13.11 on Thursday, hitting $196.48. 64,585,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,934,230. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
