Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $13.11 on Thursday, hitting $196.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,585,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,934,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day moving average is $204.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $13,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

