Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Trading Up 7.1%

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.82, approximately 491 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

