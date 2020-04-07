Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Position Increased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 3.6% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 463,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,731. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.