Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Superdry (SDRY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Superdry (LON: SDRY):

3/27/2020 – Superdry had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 85 ($1.12). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Superdry had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/18/2020 – Superdry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/18/2020 – Superdry had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Superdry was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 650 ($8.55).

2/13/2020 – Superdry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON SDRY traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 101.70 ($1.34). 362,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,951. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 386.58. Superdry PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Superdry PLC alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Williams purchased 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £44,209.80 ($58,155.49). Insiders have purchased 10,990 shares of company stock worth $4,450,982 over the last three months.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.