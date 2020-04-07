Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Superdry (SDRY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Superdry (LON: SDRY):
- 3/27/2020 – Superdry had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 85 ($1.12). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2020 – Superdry had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 3/18/2020 – Superdry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 3/18/2020 – Superdry had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2020 – Superdry was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 650 ($8.55).
- 2/13/2020 – Superdry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Shares of LON SDRY traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 101.70 ($1.34). 362,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,951. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 386.58. Superdry PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
In other news, insider Peter Williams purchased 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £44,209.80 ($58,155.49). Insiders have purchased 10,990 shares of company stock worth $4,450,982 over the last three months.
