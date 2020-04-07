IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Trading 1.5% Higher

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.96, 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 91,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.