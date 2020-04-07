iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Lessened by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.34. 1,466,898 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51.

