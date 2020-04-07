iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $25.85, approximately 9,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86,210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 144,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.