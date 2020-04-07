iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IGIB traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.19. 2,581,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

