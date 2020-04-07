iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.19. 2,581,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,814. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77.

