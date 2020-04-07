iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $110.01. 1,755,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,845. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $110.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

