iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.27. 4,173,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,733. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42.

