iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,150. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $112.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cabana LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

