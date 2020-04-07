IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ISEE. Cowen assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.50.

ISEE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 338,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,905. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,497,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,006,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

