JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of JD.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.27.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,114,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,067,803. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in JD.Com by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in JD.Com by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

