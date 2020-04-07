Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of Jiayin Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1.38.
Jiayin Group Company Profile
Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Further Reading: Green Investing
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.