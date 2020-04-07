John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JBSS. BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

JBSS stock traded up $4.10 on Thursday, reaching $88.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,279. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $961.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

