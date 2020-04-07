JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Trading 6.7% Higher

JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31, 14,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 24,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIN. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,711,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,704,000 after acquiring an additional 87,282 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,511,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 81,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 100,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

