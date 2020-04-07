JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Trading 7.8% Higher

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) shares traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60, 12,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 16,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 546,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after buying an additional 231,322 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.