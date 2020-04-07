Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KALA. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 802,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.08. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Todd Bazemore bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah bought 6,337,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $325,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 519,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.