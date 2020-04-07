Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. 1,197,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,681. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,261,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $49,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,517. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.