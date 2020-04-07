Kcash (KCASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.96 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. Kcash has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $4.96 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

