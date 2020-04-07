Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

NASDAQ:KEQU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Kewaunee Scientific has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.