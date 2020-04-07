Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of KTCC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.04. Key Tronic has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 1.73% of Key Tronic worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

