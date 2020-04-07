Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,127. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.04. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.99.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter.
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.
