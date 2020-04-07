Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,127. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.04. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 967,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,710 shares during the quarter. Key Tronic makes up about 4.2% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Key Tronic were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

