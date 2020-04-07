Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:KTCC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.95. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Key Tronic worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

