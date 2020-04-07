Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $8.21 on Monday, hitting $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,574. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

