KickCoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Exmo, Gate.io and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.02623833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00207661 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00049415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network, CoinBene, IDEX, YoBit, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Exmo and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

