Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives €5.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.81 ($6.75).

Several equities analysts recently commented on KCO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.75 ($3.20) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

ETR:KCO traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €3.38 ($3.93). 482,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €2.61 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of €7.37 ($8.56). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.83.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

