Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 62,268 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 1,239.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,268 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,491,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,389,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,950 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. 122,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,489. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.