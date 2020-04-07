Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.94. 13,086,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,200,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.