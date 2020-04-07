Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 367.7% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.59. 7,802,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

