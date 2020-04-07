Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $264,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 162.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,605. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average is $168.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.