Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 1.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.05. 1,175,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,043. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

