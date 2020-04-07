Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.61. 3,247,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.