Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 10,792 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 3.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,944,000 after buying an additional 2,671,113 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,092,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,912,000 after buying an additional 1,002,479 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,667,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,599,000 after buying an additional 674,176 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,433,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,760,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,200,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after buying an additional 284,383 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

