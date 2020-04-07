Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 22,649 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,649 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.3% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 55,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.80. 3,282,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

