Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 4,434 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 176.7% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 409,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 261,490 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 95,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,092 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 231.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 136.1% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. 23,876,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,986,672. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

