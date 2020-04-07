Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KHC. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.06.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $25.91. 7,741,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,920,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

