Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,741,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,920,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.