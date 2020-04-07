KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Trading 5.7% Higher

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09, 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

