Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.02. 110,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 58.88 and a quick ratio of 58.88. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. The company has a market cap of $669.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 2,559 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $102,718.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,948,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,228,966.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 308,298 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 280,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 212,981 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,916,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $4,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.