Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

KRYS stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $39.02. 110,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,995. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 58.88 and a quick ratio of 58.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $102,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,948,903 shares in the company, valued at $78,228,966.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 308,298 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 280,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 212,981 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,916,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $4,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

