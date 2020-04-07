KushCo (KSHB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. KushCo has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.
KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. KushCo had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. On average, analysts expect KushCo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of KushCo stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 790,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.28. KushCo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
KushCo Company Profile
KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.
