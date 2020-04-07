KushCo (KSHB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. KushCo has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. KushCo had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. On average, analysts expect KushCo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KushCo stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 790,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.28. KushCo has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KSHB shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of KushCo from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities downgraded KushCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of KushCo from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

