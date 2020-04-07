La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Trading 15.2% Higher

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) shot up 15.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.81, 445,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 366,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti dropped their target price on La-Z-Boy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $791.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,138,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.