Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 8,062 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 914.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. State Street Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.63. 4,029,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,982. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.